HSBC boss says he is right person to run bank

European shares power ahead as Q1 earnings season gathers pace, HSBC jumps
* Statoil, Shell earnings boost oil stocks (Adds detail, updates prices)
LONDON, March 9 HSBC Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver has insisted he is the right person to run HSBC and is committed to completing the revamp of Europe's biggest bank that he began in 2011.
Speaking to the members of Britain's Public Accounts Committee on Monday, Gulliver said he should continue as chief executive of HSBC because he was successfully restructuring its operations by cutting its size and reducing its complexity.
The under-fire banker also said his personal tax affairs were in order and he had never evaded paying tax in any authority in a past Swiss bank account.
Gulliver came under hostile questioning from a panel of UK lawmakers about his personal tax affairs after HSBC admitted failings in controls at its Swiss private bank. This followed media reports saying HSBC helped wealthy customers conceal millions of dollars of assets in a period up to 2007.
(Reporting by Steve Slater, editing by Sinead Cruise)
* Statoil, Shell earnings boost oil stocks (Adds detail, updates prices)
NEW YORK, May 4 (IFR) - Credit Suisse has hired Matt Walsh as a managing director and co-head of technology, media and telecom to work alongside John Kolz in its equity capital markets group.
MADRID, May 4 Spain's High Court is to question seven former executives from HSBC's Swiss private bank as part of an investigation into alleged money laundering and tax fraud triggered by tax information leaks from former employee Herve Falciani.