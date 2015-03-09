版本:
BRIEF-HSBC CEO says past deals were to diversify away from Asia

March 9 HSBC :

*HSBC Ceo Says Acquisitions After Asia Financial Crisis Were Aimed At Diversifying Hsbc From Asia Over

* Hsbc ceo gulliver says root and branch review of private bank was part of overhaul of bank started in 2011

* Exposure

* Ceo of private bank meares says thinks practices at hsbc swiss private bank pre-2008 were in common with much of industry Further company coverage: (Reporting By Steve Slater)
