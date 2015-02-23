HSBC says CEO Stuart Gulliver holds Swiss account

Feb 23 Europe's biggest bank, HSBC said
its chief executive, Stuart Gulliver, holds a bank account in
Switzerland that was set up in 1998 to hold bonus payments,
responding to a report in the Guardian newspaper that said he
had a Swiss account that contained $7.6 million in 2007.
A spokeswoman for the bank gave details of the account and
of other issues related to Gulliver's tax status, following the
Guardian story.(bit.ly/17K6Gda)
The spokeswoman said Gulliver set up the account when he was
living and working in Hong Kong to hold bonus payments. Full tax
was paid in Hong Kong on the bonus payments and Gulliver has
voluntarily declared his Swiss account to U.K. tax authorities
for a number of years, the spokeswoman said.
She said the account was set up in 1998 in the name of a
Panamanian company for reasons of confidentiality "and this had
no other purpose and provided no tax or other advantage." She
did not say how much the account contained.
There was no suggestion in the Guardian report that Gulliver
broke any rules.
HSBC is under scrutiny after allegations that its private
Swiss bank helped clients dodge taxes. Gulliver has admitted
failings in HSBC's Swiss arm in the period up to 2007 and
apologised to investors and customers, but said the business has
been transformed and standards are now up to scratch.
The Guardian report, citing leaked files, said Gulliver was
listed as the beneficial owner of an account in HSBC's Swiss
bank in the name of Worcester Equities Inc, an anonymous company
registered in Panama, containing a balance in 2007 of $7.6
million. It was through this entity that Gulliver's HSBC bonuses
were paid until 2003, and he also held a second account in the
name of Worcester Foundation, which had been closed before 2007,
the Guardian said.
The Guardian also reported Gulliver had remained domiciled
in Hong Kong for legal and tax purposes.
The HSBC spokeswoman said Gulliver was a non-domiciled U.K.
tax resident.
He moved to Hong Kong in 1980 and became a permanent
resident with right of abode, along with his wife who is an
Australian national, the spokeswoman said.
"Hong Kong is Mr Gulliver's home and as a matter of law he
is domiciled in Hong Kong. It should not be a surprise that Mr
Gulliver, who has spent the majority of his nearly 35-year
career at HSBC in Hong Kong, has made his home there," the
spokesperson said.
"Since being posted to the UK from Hong Kong in 2003,
Gulliver has paid full UK tax on the entirety of his worldwide
earnings, less a credit for tax paid additionally in Hong Kong
(where he is also tax resident) on that part of the same
earnings doubly taxed," the spokeswoman said.
Non-domicile status and the remittance basis rules do not
affect the U.K. taxation of his worldwide earnings from HSBC,
the spokesperson added.
(Reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by
Frances Kerry)