UPDATE 1-Swiss lawmakers satisfied with oversight of HSBC Swiss bank

(Adds comment from Swiss diplomat)
ZURICH/GENEVA May 26 Swiss lawmakers are
satisfied with the country's financial watchdog's oversight of
HSBC Holdings PLC's Swiss arm, a parliamentary
subcommittee said on Tuesday.
Britain's HSBC has admitted past failings in
compliance and control at its Swiss bank following allegations
it may have enabled clients to conceal millions of dollars of
assets. It faces investigation by U.S. and French authorities,
as well as an inquiry by British lawmakers.
A Swiss parliamentary subcommittee questioned
representatives of financial regulator FINMA late in March, and
found the regulator's responses to be satisfactory, the body
said in a statement on Tuesday.
"For this reason, the committee has decided that no further
action is needed in terms of parliamentary oversight, and thus
no further investigation is called for," the body said.
A spokesman for FINMA declined to comment.
The questioning was an unusual show of parliamentary
influence over FINMA, which later said it first investigated --
and then sanctioned -- the British bank's Swiss unit four years
ago after finding violations of money laundering guidelines.
Switzerland's Social Democratic Party has also criticized
the country's handling of the scandal surrounding HSBC's
Geneva-based Swiss unit, accusing FINMA and the Swiss attorney
general of doing too little to pursue criminals using offshore
accounts.
HSBC, which has admitted past failings in compliance and
control at its Swiss bank, has been defended by the regulator in
Switzerland, which has argued that no Swiss bank had done as
much to clean up.
HSBC's rivals in Switzerland would have to undertake a
similar clean up, as part of an accord to automatically share
data in line with principles set out by the Organisation for
Economic Cooperation and Development, Jacques de Watteville,
Swiss secretary of state for international financial matters,
told a news conference in Geneva.
"Should it be necessary to impose a deep cleaning? It will
come with automatic exchange of information. The banks today,
under the pressure of FINMA, are going through all their files,
to settle all their cases before the entry into force of
automatic exchange of information," De Watteville said.
"Huge measures are being put in place now, and when I
compare to what is done in other countries, I think the Swiss
are doing a lot."
(Reporting by Katharina Bart and Tom Miles; editing by Susan
Thomas)