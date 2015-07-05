Tunisia seeks to block HSBC settlement in Geneva - paper

ZURICH, July 5 Tunisia has filed an objection to
HSBC's agreement to pay 40 million Swiss francs ($42.5
million) to settle a money laundering investigation at its Swiss
private bank, Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung reported on
Sunday.
After four months of inquiries Geneva authorities closed
their investigation last month after HSBC agreed to pay the
fine.
Leaked files this year sparked allegations HSBC's private
bank may have let clients conceal millions of dollars of assets
and put Europe's largest lender in the spotlight of regulators
including Geneva's public prosecutor.
SonntagsZeitung said Tunisia, which is trying to recover
funds linked to ousted autocratic leader Zine el-Abidine Ben
Ali, made an objection on June 16 to the settlement. The
newspaper did not specify where the objection was made.
"We fear that dropping the investigation into HSBC
jeopardises the rights of my client in other criminal
investigations," it quoted Yves Klein, a Geneva lawyer
representing Tunisia, as saying.
HSBC and Klein could not be reached immediately for comment
on Sunday outside regular business hours.
When the settlement was announced, Olivier Jornot, Geneva's
attorney general, told reporters the case had exposed the
weakness of Swiss law in fighting the flow of criminal funds.
"It's easy to ask public prosecutors afterwards to carry out
titanic investigations. But on the other hand when we have a law
that practically doesn't punish intermediaries accepting money
of dubious origin, there is a problem," he had said.
The bank said at the time that no criminal charges would be
filed and that neither the bank nor its employees were suspected
of any current criminal offences.
HSBC's Swiss arm is still facing investigations by U.S.,
French and Belgian authorities.
HSBC has apologised to customers and investors over the
previous failings of its Swiss business and has said the
operation has since been overhauled.
($1 = 0.9404 Swiss francs)
