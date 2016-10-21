RPT-Ex-Goldman recruit drives HSBC's investment banking ambitions

(Repeats Thursday story)
By Lawrence White
LONDON, Oct 20 Using a rare hire from a Wall
Street firm, HSBC is pushing hard to become the top
European-based investment bank while its regional rivals
struggle with regulatory fines and falling revenues.
Former Goldman Sachs banker Matthew Westerman, who took over
as head of the Global Banking division in May, has made sweeping
changes in the drive to steal market share in a business area
where HSBC lags most of its major peers.
The London-based lender wants to capitalise on the waning
fortunes of its German and Swiss competitors Deutsche Bank
, Credit Suisse and UBS. HSBC, which
traditionally promotes senior staff internally, hinted at these
ambitions in announcing in February that it had recruited
Westerman under a restructuring exercise.
"This is our opportunity, a real opportunity to gain
significant market share," Samir Assaf, head of Global Banking
and Markets, wrote in a memo to staff.
In the five months since he joined, Westerman has cut dozens
of senior bankers and restructured the entire division to bring
teams closer together, according to 11 current and former HSBC
staff interviewed by Reuters.
British-born Westerman has also cracked down on staff who
don't spend enough time with clients in the push to bring more
business, promoting an underused system for logging visits and
deals.
The Global Banking division caters to HSBC's biggest
corporate clients, offering advice on mergers and finance, cash
management, trade finance and other services.
Seen by some HSBC bankers and headhunters as a possible
successor to Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver, Westerman has
moved fast to stamp his authority on the unit - and also ruffled
a few feathers with the depth of his job cuts.
"Matthew's mandate is clear, and appears to come from the
very top, but many of us feel the cuts have gone too far and
impacted morale," a senior executive in the banking division
that Westerman runs, told Reuters.
TIME TO SHINE
Westerman, 51, was hired directly by Gulliver, according to
three people with knowledge of the matter, to run the
newly-created global banking division that contributed $1.8
billion of the bank's $29.5 billion revenues in January-June.
HSBC shares are up 16 percent in the year to date, whereas
those of Deutsche, Credit Suisse and UBS have fallen an average
37 percent. However, it is still too early to assess the impact
of Westerman on HSBC's performance.
Aside from the problems besetting its continental rivals,
HSBC's strong historical presence in Asia is an advantage.
The rising prominence of Chinese companies on the global
stage plays to HSBC's strengths, as seen in the bank's lead role
in Chemchina's $43 billion bid for Swiss seeds and pesticides
group Syngenta.
But Westerman's remit is tough: to even out the bank's
performance in investment banking products, and boost revenues
from collaboration between its sprawling business units.
Gulliver said in 2013 he wants HSBC to make an additional $2
billion in revenues from this kind of collaboration by 2016.
Such joined-up thinking has long been a problem at HSBC, which
has 250,000 employees compared with 35,000 for Goldman Sachs.
Assaf, who is Westerman's direct boss, said in a mid-year
update that 'synergy revenues' in the Global Banking and Markets
division had actually fallen year-on-year by 10 percent due to
'market uncertainty'.
In the core financial advisory business, Westerman has taken
over a lopsided operation: HSBC is relatively strong globally in
debt underwriting but a laggard in managing share offerings.
HSBC ranks seventh in Thomson Reuters data for the volume of
the global debt deals it has handled for the year to date, the
same position as the January-September period last year.
However, HSBC fell to 20th in January-September 2016 from
9th a year earlier for underwriting initial public offerings
globally.
IMMEDIATE PURGE
Westerman joined Goldman Sachs in 2000 and became its top
investment banker in Asia from 2012 to 2015, before returning to
Britain as chairman of investment banking for Europe.
On joining HSBC, he immediately began a clear out.
High-profile departures included head of corporate finance John
Crompton, global head of M&A Florian Fautz and vice chairman of
global banking and markets Spencer Lake.
Robin Phillips, who is co-head of the global banking
division alongside Westerman, was involved in the reshuffle but
has taken a more back-seat role since, three senior HSBC sources
said.
Westerman already knew HSBC well as at Goldman Sachs he
acted as its corporate broker, an advisory role common in
Britain, and worked on its record $18.9 billion 2009 rights
issue.
Colleagues said the Oxford University history graduate has
brought a rigorous, analytical approach to performance and work
habits. Every inch the sharp-suited Goldman Sachs alumnus,
Westerman enjoys flashes of dry, self-aware humour about his
image.
That is most notable when comparing his arrival with that of
John Studzinski, a former Morgan Stanley executive whose reign
from 2003-2006 saw a turbulent and ill-fated drive to build a
star-studded investment bank inside HSBC.
Westerman laughs off the comparison, a fourth senior HSBC
source said, saying his style is different from the Boston-born
socialite known as 'Studs' to friends and colleagues.
Rather than hiring star names, Westerman has reined in
overly independent banking units by merging them and changing
reward structures to promote collaboration, insiders said.
Westerman has directed a drive for staff to make more use of
HSBC's global system for tracking how much time they spend with
customers and what products the clients have been sold.
Such management systems are widely used at other investment
banks, a fifth senior London-based HSBC source said, but had
been underused at HSBC until Westerman's arrival.
"He has ruffled some feathers by tracking very closely how
bankers are spending their time in a way that some people
weren't used to," said a London-based recruiter familiar with
HSBC.
The June restructuring he oversaw after barely a month in
the job brought the team covering financial sponsors on to the
same floor as those doing leveraged finance, a different source
familiar with the move said, as an example of Westerman's push
for more direct collaboration.
Westerman - whose wife Sian is a senior adviser to
investment banking boutique Rothshchild - is an almost
omnipresent figure at HSBC's Canary Wharf head office when not
travelling the globe, although he plays the odd round of golf
and is a trustee of the Imperial War Museum in London.
"He's given people a kick," said a former executive in the
banking division who left HSBC recently. "But HSBC has always
been resistant to change, a lot of people are waiting to see if
this is for real or can they go back to doing things the old way
in a year's time."
(Reporting By Lawrence White, additional reporting by Anjuli
Davies in London, Carmel Crimmins in New York, Sumeet Chatterjee
in Hong Kong, editing by Sinead Cruise and David Stamp)