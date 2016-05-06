版本:
2016年 5月 6日 星期五 18:19 BJT

MOVES-HSBC Alternative Investments names new global head of hedge funds

May 6 Hedge fund investor HSBC Alternative Investments Ltd named William Benjamin as global head of hedge funds, based in London.

Benjamin will report to Henry Lee, global head of alternatives at HSBC Private Bank.

Previously, Benjamin was with Goldman Sachs alternative investments. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

