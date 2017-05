March 23 HSBC Global Asset Management, the investment management business of HSBC Holdings Plc, appointed Joseph Molloy head of passive equity.

Molloy, who joined HSBC Global Asset Management on March 9, is based in London, the company said.

Molloy joined from Legal & General Investment Management, where he was global head of index equities. (Reporting by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru)