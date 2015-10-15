版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 16日 星期五

MOVES-HSBC Global Asset Management names Nishant Updahyay portfolio manager

Oct 15 HSBC Global Asset Management, part of the HSBC Group, appointed Nishant Updahyay as portfolio manager in its global emerging markets debt investment team.

The firm also named Scott Davis as portfolio engineer and Tatiana Brikulskaya as credit analyst in the team, to help address the growing market for bonds from developing countries.

Updahyay previously worked at Pimco and Davis at Aberdeen Asset Management Plc, the firm said.

HSBC Global Asset Management managed assets worth $447 billion as of June 30.

(Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)

