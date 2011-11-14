版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 15日 星期二 06:01 BJT

New Issue-HSBC Hldgs PLC sells $1.65 bln notes in 2 parts

 Nov 14 HSBC Holdings (HSBA.L) Plc on Monday
sold $1.65 billion of senior unsecured notes in two parts, said
IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
 HSBC was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale.
BORROWER: HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
TRANCHE 1
AMT $900 MLN      COUPON 4.875 PCT     MATURITY   1/14/2022
TYPE SR NTS       ISS PRICE 99.909     FIRST PAY  7/14/2012
MOODY'S Aa2       YIELD 4.885 PCT      SETTLEMENT 11/17/2011
S&P AA-MINUS      SPREAD 285 BPS       PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH AA-PLUS      MORE THAN TREAS     NON-CALLABLE N/A   
TRANCHE 2
AMT $750 MLN      COUPON 6.10 PCT      MATURITY   1/14/2042
TYPE SR NTS       ISS PRICE 99.927     FIRST PAY  7/14/2012
MOODY'S Aa2       YIELD 6.104 PCT      SETTLEMENT 11/17/2011
S&P AA-MINUS      SPREAD 305 BPS       PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH AA-PLUS      MORE THAN TREAS     NON-CALLABLE N/A

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐