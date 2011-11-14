New Issue-HSBC Hldgs PLC sells $1.65 bln notes in 2 parts

Nov 14 HSBC Holdings ( HSBA.L ) Plc on Monday sold $1.65 billion of senior unsecured notes in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

HSBC was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: HSBC HOLDINGS PLC TRANCHE 1 AMT $900 MLN COUPON 4.875 PCT MATURITY 1/14/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.909 FIRST PAY 7/14/2012 MOODY'S Aa2 YIELD 4.885 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/17/2011 S&P AA-MINUS SPREAD 285 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH AA-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A TRANCHE 2 AMT $750 MLN COUPON 6.10 PCT MATURITY 1/14/2042 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.927 FIRST PAY 7/14/2012 MOODY'S Aa2 YIELD 6.104 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/17/2011 S&P AA-MINUS SPREAD 305 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH AA-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A