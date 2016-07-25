MOVES-HSBC Private Bank names Joe Abruzzo business head of North America

July 25 HSBC Private Bank, a unit of HSBC Holding Plc, appointed Joe Abruzzo as business head of North America.

Abruzzo, who will be based in New York, will also serve as a member of the HSBC Global Private Bank executive committee.

He joined HSBC in 2014 and most recently was head of U.S. large corporate banking.

Abruzzo has more than 30 years of experience in banking, including 26 years at JPMorgan Chase & Co.