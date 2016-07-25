版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 26日 星期二 00:23 BJT

MOVES-HSBC Private Bank names Joe Abruzzo business head of North America

July 25 HSBC Private Bank, a unit of HSBC Holding Plc, appointed Joe Abruzzo as business head of North America.

Abruzzo, who will be based in New York, will also serve as a member of the HSBC Global Private Bank executive committee.

He joined HSBC in 2014 and most recently was head of U.S. large corporate banking.

Abruzzo has more than 30 years of experience in banking, including 26 years at JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐