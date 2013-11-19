HSH offices in Germany searched in money laundering probe

HAMBURG Nov 19 German prosecutors searched offices of HSH Nordbank as part of an investigation of customers of the German lender who are suspected of laundering money and supporting a foreign criminal organisation, the bank said.

HSH and its employees were not the subject of the investigation, an HSH spokesman said on Tuesday, adding the bank was cooperating with authorities.

The offices searched were in the northern German cities of Hamburg and Kiel.

German magazine Der Spiegel had earlier cited Osnabrueck senior prosecutor Alexander Retemeyer as saying the people being investigated were suspected of having laundered money for southern Italian mafia 'Ndrangheta via companies in Germany, Italy, San Marino and Switzerland.

The Osnabrueck prosecutor's office in northern Germany was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Erica Billingham)