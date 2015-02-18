版本:
MOVES-HSH Nordbank Chief Risk Officer Edwin Wartenweiler to leave

Feb 18 HSH Nordbank AG's chief risk officer, Edwin Wartenweiler, will step down when his current contract expires to take up "new career challenges", the German landesbank said.

Wartenweiler, whose contract expires in May, took up the role in June 2012.

He joined HSH Nordbank from FMS Wertmanagement AOR, where he was managing director for global credit management. He has also worked for Credit Suisse AG.

HSH Nordbank said it would name Wartenweiler's successor soon. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)
