HSH says net profit good basis for planned privatisation

FRANKFURT, June 9 German state-owned lender HSH
Nordbank is expecting to post a net profit this year,
albeit lower than in 2015, as it prepares for its privatisation
by 2018.
Commenting on the lender's 2015 net profit of 98 million
euros ($111 million), Chief Executive Constantin von Oesterreich
said: "After a clearly positive year we have a good basis for
managing the planned ownership change with all its challenges."
In the first quarter of 2016, the bank slipped to a loss of
36 million euros after a profit of 234 million in the
year-earlier period, partly due to negotiations with the EU on
the terms of its bailout.
($1 = 0.8799 euros)
