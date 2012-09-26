版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 27日 星期四 03:33 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's reviews HSH Nordbank ratings for downgrade

Sept 26 HSH Nordbank AG : * Moody's reviews HSH nordbank's baa2/p-2 ratings for downgrade * Rpt-moody's reviews hsh nordbank's baa2/p-2 ratings for downgrade

