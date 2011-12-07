UPDATE 2-China approves Nestle's candy maker purchase

* Commerce Ministry OKs Nestle deal to buy 60 pct stake
* Nestle offered in July to pay $1.7 bln for the stake
* Shows China brand buys not off limits for foreign
firms-lawyer
By Aileen Wang and Don Durfee
BEIJING, Dec 7 Singapore-listed Chinese
candy maker Hsu Fu Chi International said on Wednesday
that China's commerce ministry had approved Nestle's plan to
purchase a 60 percent stake in the company, easing concerns that
Beijing will take a hard line toward foreign companies buying
well-known local brands.
In July, Nestle, the world's largest food company,
offered to pay $1.7 billion for the stake in Hsu Fu Chi as part
of its plan to further tap the Chinese market.
Hsu Fu Chi, which makes sugar sweets, cereal-based snacks,
cakes and the traditional Chinese snack sachima, is listed in
Singapore and reported sales of 669 million Swiss francs ($722
million) in 2010. It employs 16,000 people.
The deal, Nestle's biggest in China, brings it closer to its
target of 45 percent of sales from emerging markets in about 10
years.
After the failure in 2009 of Coca-Cola Co's
$2.4 billion bid for Chinese juice producer China Huiyuan Juice
Group Ltd, rejected by the government on competition
concerns, lawyers and bankers have speculated that Beijing would
seek to protect local brands from overseas buyers.
Wednesday's approval of the Nestle-Hsu Fu Chi deal suggests
that's not the case, said Frank Schoneveld, a partner at the
McDermott, Will & Emery law firm in Shanghai.
"There had been a concern that if you were doing a
transaction that involves a popular Chinese brand it would be
difficult to get that through. This deal, together with the
earlier Yum Brands-Little Sheep transaction, shows that's not
the case," said Schoneveld.
China's Ministry of Commerce approved Yum Brands'
takeover of Little Sheep Group Ltd in November.
DELISTING FROM SINGAPORE
A spokeswoman for Hsu Fu Chi told Reuters that the company
was not awaiting approval from other Chinese regulators, and
expected that courts in the Cayman Islands, where the company is
registered, would soon approve its delisting from the Singapore
Stock Exchange.
The transaction should close by the end of December, she
added.
Under their agreement, Nestle will buy 43.5 percent of Hsu
Fu Chi's shares from independent shareholders at S$4.35 a share,
a premium of 8.7 percent over the July 1 closing price. Trading
of the Dongguan-based company's shares was halted on July 1 when
the companies said they were in talks.