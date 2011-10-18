HTC says confident in suit vs Apple after early court loss

BRIEF-Ebay Inc files for potential mixed shelf offering
* Ebay Inc files for potential mixed shelf offering; size undisclosed Source text:(http://bit.ly/2kLHn4U) Further company coverage:
TAIPEI Oct 18 World No. 5 smartphone maker HTC Corp said on Tuesday it was still confident it had a strong case in a patent lawsuit against Apple Inc after the U.S. International Trade Commission's (ITC) preliminary ruling against the Taiwanese firm.
"This is only one step of many in these legal proceedings. We are confident we have a strong case for the ITC appeals process and are fully prepared to protect our intellectual property," said Grace Lei, HTC general counsel in a statement.
"We look forward to resolving this case, so we can continue creating the most innovative mobile experiences for consumers."
HTC had filed a complaint in May 2010, accusing Apple of infringing its patents. It asked the ITC to bar the importation of Apple's iPods, iPhones and iPads.
In February, the full commission will decide whether to uphold or reject the ITC judge's decision. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Ebay Inc files for potential mixed shelf offering; size undisclosed Source text:(http://bit.ly/2kLHn4U) Further company coverage:
Feb 6 Israel-based generic drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said on Monday that Chief Executive Erez Vigodman was stepping down effective immediately and would be replaced on an interim basis by Yitzhak Peterburg, who has been chairman of Teva's board of directors.
* Zynga Inc - on February 3, 2017, board of directors increased number of directors of Zynga from eight to ten Source text:(http://bit.ly/2ld85EN) Further company coverage: