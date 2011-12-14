UPDATE 1-HTC says U.S. ruling on dispute vs Apple delayed again

* HTC says ITC final determination on case v. Apple delayed
to 19th
* Delay creates prolonged overhang-analyst
TAIPEI, Dec 14 HTC Corp, the
world's No.4 smartphone maker, said on Wednesday that a U.S.
court has further postponed a final ruling on its lawsuit
against Apple Inc, which is seeking a ban on sales of
HTC devices in the U.S. market.
An HTC official said the International Trade Commission, a
U.S. trade panel that investigates patent infringement involving
imported goods, would deliver its ruling on Dec. 19.
She added that the ITC did not disclose a reason for the
delay.
The International Trade Commission had earlier scheduled a
ruling for Wednesday, postponed from the original date of Dec.
6.
"It's hard to say whether the delay is good or bad because
we don't know the true reason behind," said Yuanta Securities
analyst Bonnie Chang.
"We hope the ruling will come as soon as possible so we can
predict where the bottom is and whether there will be a
settlement, and then we can have a better view of HTC's
fundamentals in the coming one year."
The ruling is crucial for HTC, which has struggled with
legal battles and stiff competition with Apple and Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd, since it could result in a ban
on the sale of HTC handsets in the United States, a market that
accounts for 50 percent of the company revenue.
The suit is seen by some as a proxy for the larger fight for
market share between Google Inc's Android cellphones
and tablets, many of which HTC manufactures, and Apple's product
line.
Korea's Samsung Electronics, which also makes
Android products, is locked in similar court fights with Apple.
At 1438 GMT, shares of HTC were up 2.11 percent, beating the
broader market's 0.14 percent rise. Its shares have shed
65 percent from its record high of T$1,238 hit in April.
On Tuesday, a Taiwan prosecutor said HTC had filed a
criminal complaint against Citigroup Inc's Taiwan unit,
alleging the broker's research contributed to a fall in HTC's
share price.