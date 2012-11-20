UPDATE 1-HTC "happy" with Apple settlement, slams media estimates

* CEO Chou calls media estimates of HTC payment to Apple
"outrageous"
* HTC exec doesn't comment on financial details of deal with
Apple
TOKYO Nov 20 Taiwan's HTC Corp is
happy with its patent settlement with Apple Inc, but
regards media reports on details of the licensing agreement as
"outrageous", chief executive Peter Chou told reporters on
Tuesday.
HTC and Apple announced a global patent settlement and a
10-year licensing agreement this month after a bruising patent
war between the two smartphone makers.
The companies did not disclose details of the settlement or
the licensing agreement, but HTC said it will not change its
fourth-quarter guidance.
Responding to a question about media reports that HTC will
pay Apple $6 to $8 per Android phone as part of the patent
settlement, Chou said it was an outrageous estimate.
"I think that these estimates are baseless and very, very
wrong. It is a outrageous number, but I'm not going to comment
anything on a specific number. I believe we have a very, very
happy settlement and a good ending," said Chou at a KDDI Corp
product launch in Tokyo.
Apple sued the Taiwanese handset maker in 2010, its first
major legal salvo against a manufacturer using Google's
Android operating system. Since the suit, a patent war has
engulfed competitors including Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
and Google's Motorola Mobility unit.