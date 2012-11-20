HTC exec slams media reports on Apple licence deal

TOKYO Nov 20 Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC
Corp is happy with its settlement with Apple Inc
after a patent dispute, but regards media reports on
details of the licensing agreement as "outrageous", chief
executive Peter Chou told reporters at a product launch in Tokyo
on Tuesday.
Responding to a question about media reports that HTC will
pay Apple $6 to $8 per Android phone as part of the patent
settlement, Chou said it was an outrageous estimate and called
it "baseless".
HTC announced a global patent settlement and a 10-year
licensing agreement with Apple this month after a bruising
patent war between the two smartphone makers.
Apple sued the Taiwanese handset maker in 2010, its first
major legal salvo against a manufacturer using Google's
Android operating system. Since the suit, a patent war has
engulfed competitors including Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
and Google's Motorola Mobility unit.
The companies did not disclose details of the settlement or
the licensing agreement, but HTC said it will not change its
fourth-quarter guidance.