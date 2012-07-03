US denies Apple request for immediate HTC smartphone ban

* ITC had previously issued exclusion order for phones

WASHINGTON, July 3 A U.S. trade panel has turned down Apple's request to immediately ban some HTC smartphones from being imported into the United States because of accusations that they infringe on an Apple patent.

The International Trade Commission, which hears patent complaints concerning imported products, said on Monday that it would investigate Apple's allegations that HTC was shipping smartphones to the United States that infringe an Apple patent but would not issue an order banning the phones immediately.