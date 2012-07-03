US denies Apple request for immediate HTC smartphone ban

* ITC had previously issued exclusion order for phones
* HTC had said smartphones no longer infringed
WASHINGTON, July 3 A U.S. trade panel has turned
down Apple's request to immediately ban some HTC
smartphones from being imported into the United States
because of accusations that they infringe on an Apple patent.
The International Trade Commission, which hears patent
complaints concerning imported products, said on Monday that it
would investigate Apple's allegations that HTC was shipping
smartphones to the United States that infringe an Apple patent
but would not issue an order banning the phones immediately.