HTC to buy stake of U.S. firm for $300 mln -source

TAIPEI Aug 11 Smartphone maker HTC will buy a 51 percent stake of U.S. company Beats By Dr. Dre for $300 million, a source close to the situation said on Thursday, in its latest move to enhance its branding and fend off rising competition.

The U.S. firm is under Beats Technology and produces high-end headphones and speakers, said the source, who asked not to be identified.

At about 0130 GMT, shares of HTC slipped 3.05 percent, trailing the main index's 2.26 percent fall. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by Ken Wills)