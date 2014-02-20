版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 20日 星期四 14:54 BJT

BRIEF-Taiwan's HTC wins U.S. patent lawsuit against Technology Property Ltd

Feb 20 HTC Corp

* Says wins U.S. patent lawsuit against Technology Property Ltd

