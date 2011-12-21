HTC CEO: Testing new phones to avoid patent problem

TAIPEI Dec 20 HTC Corp, the world's No.4 smartphone vendor, said on Wednesday it was already testing new phone models that work around technology cited in a patent lawsuit it lost against Apple Inc.

HTC CEO Peter Chou made the remark at a media briefing at the company's Taipei heaquarters. He did not give further details of the models.

Apple scored a narrow victory against HTC in a patent lawsuit on Monday in the United States, with a trade body ruling HTC infringed one of Apple's patents on technology used in phones. Apple had originally alleged infringement of four patents.