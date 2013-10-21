HTC CEO steps back to focus on fixing smartphone slide - FT

TAIPEI Oct 21 HTC Corp's chief
executive has handed some duties to the company's chairwoman as
the smartphone maker struggles to claw back market share from
Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd,
the Financial Times reported.
Chief executive Peter Chou is temporarily focusing on
innovation and product development after HTC's latest One
handset failed to arrest a slide in the company's share of the
global smartphone business, the newspaper reported.
Cher Wang, chairwoman and company co-founder, is stepping up
her duties to include sales, marketing and supplier
relationship, it said.
H. T. Chou, another co-founder, has returned to the company
to head certain phone projects, said a source with knowledge of
the matter.
HTC, which posted its first quarterly loss this month, has
been laid low by the product and marketing might of Apple and
Samsung - woes that have been exacerbated by supply-chain
constraints and internal turmoil.
Once ranked among the top five phonemakers by shipments, HTC
this year fell out of the top 10, according to Gartner.
HTC officials were not immediately available for comment.
Shares of HTC fell 1.1 percent minutes after market opened,
lagging the main index's 0.06 percent dip.