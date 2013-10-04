UPDATE 3-HTC under pressure to find partner after first quarterly loss

* HTC Q3 net loss T$2.97 bln vs consensus of T$1.8 bln
* Revenue slid by a third in the third quarter
* HTC hit by competition, supply chain woes, internal feuds
* Shares up 1.5 pct after contrarian brokerage report
By Michael Gold
TAIPEI, Oct 4 Taiwan's HTC Corp slid
into the red for the first time in the third quarter, adding to
the case for the troubled smartphone maker to abandon its prized
independence and reach out for a white knight soon.
Like other strugglers in the sector, HTC has been laid low
by the product and marketing might of Apple Inc and
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd - woes that have been
exacerbated by supply chain constraints and internal turmoil.
But where Nokia Oyj has fallen into the arms of
Microsoft Corp and Blackberry Ltd is now in
play with one disclosed offer and another being considered, HTC
has stuck to its guns that it is not for sale despite what
analysts call an increasingly bleak outlook.
HTC posted a quarterly operating loss of T$3.5 billion ($120
million) on Friday as sales tumbled by a third from a year
earlier, underscoring a dramatic decline for a company which
boasts award-winning smartphones but has failed to develop a
durable brand image.
"Fundamentally there are a lot of things that need to be
fixed," said Laura Chen at BNP Paribas, adding that HTC needed
to work on marketing, supply chain management and streaming its
product line. "No sign of recovery anytime soon."
HTC's troubles have pushed its shares down some 55 percent
for the year to date and sparked calls for the company to
consider a radical overhaul. A JPMorgan note in July called for
the company to look at merging with China's Huawei Technologies
Co Ltd.
Huawei has since said it is not planning to acquire another
smartphone maker to grow its market share.
NOT FOR SALE
Responding to growing speculation about a possible merger,
Cher Wang, HTC's low-profile chairwoman and co-founder, has
repeatedly ruled out selling the company and has said a low
share price did not bother her.
Wang hails from an entrepreneurial dynasty and her father,
the late Wang Yung-Ching, was the founder of Taiwan's Formosa
Plastics Group. She currently owns 3.8 percent of HTC and has
built a reputation for no-nonsense simplicity and
cool-headedness in the face of pressure.
Chief Executive Peter Chou's abrasive management style and
weak strategic vision have played their part in the company's
decline, according to a interviews with a dozen former and
current HTC executives.
Chou has declined to be interviewed, but in response to
Reuters queries, the company said: "HTC's board and broad
employee base remain committed to Peter Chou's leadership. The
(flagship) HTC One product family - which has been met with
accolades by media and consumers alike - was a result of Peter's
vision and leadership, and speaks for itself."
At a net level, HTC booked a loss of T$2.97 billion ($100
million), bigger than an expected loss of T$1.8 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters SmartEstimates. That compares with
a net profit of T$3.9 billion in the same quarter last year.
Although its shares slid as much as 4 percent after the
results, they later rebounded to trade 1.5 percent up on day,
helped in part by a client note from Fubon Securities which said
it believed HTC would team up with a Chinese IT manufacturer
either through a potential cooperation deal or merger.
HTC declined to comment on the Fubon report.
The company's share of the global smartphone market has
plummeted from a peak of 10.3 percent in the third quarter of
2011 to 2.6 percent in the most recent quarter, according to
research firm Gartner.
Dennis Chan, an analyst at Yuanta Securities in Taipei, said
HTC has been hurt by its insistence on using more expensive
components, particularly chips, for low-end markets like China,
cutting profit-margins down to razor-thin levels. The company
works with California-based chip vendor Qualcomm Inc
for most of its models.
"They could try adopting a MediaTek solution in China," Chan
said.
Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek Inc's cut-rate,
cookie-cutter packages have proven popular among mainland phone
manufacturers.
"They think they can customize and offer more diversity to
consumers with the Qualcomm solution, but no one really
appreciates it."