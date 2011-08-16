HTC says Google-Motorola bid would not affect its ties

Israel's Delek agrees to buy Canada's Ithaca Energy
Feb 6 Israel's Delek Group said it had offered $524 million for the 80 percent of shares in Canadian oil producer Ithaca Energy Inc it does not already own in an agreed takeover bid.
TAIPEI Aug 16 HTC , the world's No.5 smartphone maker, said on Tuesday the proposed bid by Google to acquire Motorola Mobility would not affect its partnership with Google.
"This a positive development to the Android ecosystem, which we believe is beneficial to HTC's promotion of Android phones," HTC said in a statement. "The partnership between HTC and Google remains strong and will not be affected by this acquisition."
At around 0145 GMT, shares of HTC rose 1.45 percent, beating the broader market's 0.26 percent gain.
* Ithaca Energy - Entered into definitive agreement with Delek group of cash takeover bid for all common shares of Ithaca not currently owned by Delek for C$1.95 per share
DUBAI, Feb 6 Most stock markets in the Gulf moved little in early trade on Monday because of flat global equity markets and crude oil prices, but Dubai outperformed on the back of advances in mid-to-large sized companies.