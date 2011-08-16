HTC says Google-Motorola bid would not affect its ties

TAIPEI Aug 16 HTC , the world's No.5 smartphone maker, said on Tuesday the proposed bid by Google to acquire Motorola Mobility would not affect its partnership with Google.

"This a positive development to the Android ecosystem, which we believe is beneficial to HTC's promotion of Android phones," HTC said in a statement. "The partnership between HTC and Google remains strong and will not be affected by this acquisition."

At around 0145 GMT, shares of HTC rose 1.45 percent, beating the broader market's 0.26 percent gain.

(Reporting by Clare Jim and Faith Hung; Editing by Ken Wills)