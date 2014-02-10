版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 10日 星期一 15:40 BJT

HTC sees profitable 2014, confident in flagship phone readiness

BEIJING Feb 10 Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC Corp said it expects to make a profit in 2014 and predicted revenue will grow after a weak first quarter, boosted by a better showing from its flagship products.

Chief Financial Officer Chialin Chang told an analyst and investor briefing on Monday that the company will invest cash in developing the company, which has seen losses mount as its market share crumbled in the face of stiff competition from heavyweights Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co .
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐