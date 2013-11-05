HTC expects revenue to drop in Q4

TAIPEI Nov 5 Taiwan's HTC Corp
expects revenue to drop in the fourth quarter compared to the
previous three months as the smartphone maker loses more ground
in a market dominated by Apple Inc and Samsung
Electronics.
HTC said in a statement on Tuesday it expects revenue this
quarter of T$40 billion to T$45 billion ($1.3 billion to $1.5
billion), below an average forecast of T$46 billion from 20
analysts polled by Thomson Reuters SmartEstimates.
It reported revenue of T$47.1 billion in the previous
quarter and T$60 billion a year ago.
Early last month the company posted a larger-than-expected
loss of T$2.97 billion for the June-September period, its
first-ever quarterly net loss.
Supply-chain mismanagement, employee defections and
marketing misfires, among other issues, have pushed the
company's stock price to its lowest level since 2005 - before it
started releasing phones under the HTC brand.