UPDATE 3-HTC shares tumble as patent case delays U.S. sales

* HTC One X and HTC EVO 4G LTE shipments delayed in U.S. due
to customs review
* Models are in compliance with patent ruling, says HTC
* HTC Q2, Q3 earnings could be affected depending on length
of review - analysts
* Shares tumbled more than 6 percent
By Clare Jim
TAIPEI, May 16 U.S. sales of two new smartphones
from Taiwan's HTC Corp will be delayed due to a patent
dispute with Apple Inc, a fresh blow to the company as
it tries to turn around declining sales in what was once its
largest market.
Shares in HTC tumbled more than 6 percent after it said
shipments of the phones were being held up by U.S. customs
officials.
Apple scored a narrow victory against HTC in a patent
lawsuit in December over technology in the smartphones, one of
many such disputes in the fiercely competitive smartphone
market.
HTC said in a statement on Wednesday that "the U.S.
availability of the HTC One X and HTC EVO 4G LTE has been
delayed due to a standard U.S. Customs review of shipments that
is required after an ITC (International Trade Commission)
exclusion order".
The two models are the first devices to be delayed since
that ruling, which said that HTC phones with the disputed
technology would be banned from entering the U.S. from April 19.
HTC has said that it has a workaround in its new phones to avoid
the technology, but the shipments still require inspection.
HTC said it was keeping its second quarter revenue guidance
unchanged at TW$105 billion ($3.56 billion).
FALL FROM GRACE
Former contract maker HTC had a fairytale ride in 2010 and
early 2011, when its shares more than tripled in the 14 months
to April 2011. The company's sales grew four-fold in 1-1/2 years
as consumers snapped up its innovative phones with their
distinctive large clock numerals.
But it suffered an equally rapid fall from grace as its
phones failed to keep up with Apple's iPhones and Samsung's
Galaxy range.
Some shipments of the One X model had reached the U.S.
before the ban date, enabling the model's launch, but further
shipments are being held up, an HTC official in Taipei said.
U.S. operator AT&T, which has been carrying the One X model
in store since May 6, says the smartphone is "out of stock" on
its website.
The launch of the EVO 4G LTE by Sprint, originally scheduled
for Friday, will be delayed. Sprint has been taking pre-orders
on its website.
In its statement, HTC said it believes it was "in compliance
with the ruling and HTC is working closely with customs to
secure approval". Sprint and AT&T both declined to comment.
HTC shares closed down over 6 percent in a broader market
down 2.2 percent.
IMPACT UNCERTAIN
"It's really hard to tell how much longer the phones will be
held up at the customs because the review has already taken a
month," said Bonnie Chang, an analyst of Yuanta Securities.
She said although some HTC One X stocks were available for
sale because they had already passed through customs and were
with dealers, the quantity was unknown and third-quarter sales
could be affected if there were not enough to meet demand.
But second-quarter revenue would be unaffected, she added,
if the customs review could be completed within a week or two,
as revenue from the shipments had already been recognised for
the quarter once they were shipped out from Taiwan.
Some brokerages, however, expressed concern at the
implications of the longer-than-expected customs review process.
"Previously, it was expected that general exclusion order
from the patent infringement referred to only old models from
HTC," Goldman Sachs said in a trading note to clients seen by
Reuters. "However, the latest news suggest otherwise with all
models (new and old) potentially at risk."
It said the U.S. market was expected to account for 15-20
percent of HTC's second-quarter shipments, and this delay might
hit the company's earnings this quarter and possibly in the
third quarter, depending on how quickly HTC could resolve the
issue.
Last month, HTC Chief Executive Officer Peter Chou said HTC
would not return to the days when more than 50 percent of its
revenue came from the United States, a market where it saw a big
drop last year because of the fierce competition from Apple's
iPhone 4S.
In late February, HTC announced its One series of models
aimed at leading its fight back against Apple and Samsung, with
fast graphic chips and advanced music and photography functions,
to generally positive reviews from analysts and tech bloggers.