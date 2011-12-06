UPDATE 1-HTC sales fall 30 pct in a month

TAIPEI Dec 6 Sales of Taiwanese
smartphone maker HTC Corp dropped 30 percent in
November from a month before as the world's No.4 smartphone
brand struggled to compete against bigger rivals Apple
and Samsung Electronics.
HTC said on Tuesday consolidated sales for November fell to
T$30.94 billion ($1.03 billion) from T$38.48 billion a year ago
and T$44.11 billion in October 2011.
"It shows how volatile the mobile device market is," said
John Strand, founder of Danish mobile industry consultancy
Strand Consult.
Since Apple entered the smartphone market with its iPhone in
2007, old market leaders Nokia and Research In Motion
have quickly lost ground. RIM warned last week on its sales and
profits.
"Apple fans want the new iPhone model. HTC customers do not
have the same desire for the next HTC phone. They need to
reinvent themselves. It is difficult for consumers to see what
they get if they buy a new HTC phone," Strand said.
HTC warned on Nov. 23 its revenues would not grow in the
fourth quarter, shocking a market used to double- and even
triple-digit percentage growth rates.
Shares in the Taiwanese company more than trebled in the 14
months to April, while sales grew four-fold in a year and a
half, as consumers snapped up its innovative phones with their
distinctive large clock numerals.
But the stock has slumped 62 percent over the past six
months. It closed up 2.1 percent at T$458 before the sales
figures were published.
HTC had 10.8 percent smartphone market share in the third
quarter, according to research firm IDC, behind Samsung, Apple
and Nokia.
In addition to falling sales HTC is battling legal
challenges in its key markets in the United States and
Germany.