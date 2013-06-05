HTC operations exec steps down amid management changes

TAIPEI, June 5 HTC Corp's chief
operating officer has stepped down in the middle of a management
restructuring intended to improve product quality and supply
chains, following delays in the launch of the Taiwanese firm's
flagship new phone.
Matthew Costello became an executive advisor from Europe
effective on June 1, according to an email from HTC President of
Engineering and Operations Fred Liu to employees. Liu took up
the operating responsibilities with Costello's departure.
Costello's move adds to a stream of top executives who have
left or taken back seats as the former U.S. market leader in
Android smartphones struggles to stem a slide in sales against
competitors like Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co
Ltd.
As part of the reorganisation, HTC has set up a new Product
Quality Assurance division and Product Management team to ensure
its smartphones and other gadgets are up to scratch, Liu said in
the email that was sent on Friday and obtained by Reuters.
The Taoyuan-based company did not comment on the management
changes but said in a statement that it "had to change when it
was right for the business".
Delays in the full launch of the flagship HTC One phone due
to a shortage of a camera component earlier this year led the
company to report a record-low net first-quarter profit.
HTC has seen a wave of executive departures, including Chief
Product Officer Kouji Kodera, President of South Asia Lennard
Hoornik and Vice President of Global Communications Jason
Gordon.