Taiwan's HTC says to focus more on emerging markets in 2013

TAIPEI Feb 4 Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC Corp said on Monday it will focus more on emerging markets in 2013, as it grapples with trying to maintain sales in a market dominated by Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Apple Inc.

Chief Financial Officer Chang Chia-Lin was speaking at a briefing after the company said it expects revenue to be flat to 17 percent lower in the first quarter compared with the previous three months.

The company also said it expected to see sequential revenue growth quarter to quarter in 2013 as it rolls out new flagship products.