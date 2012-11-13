Taiwan bourse says looking into unusual HTC share move

TAIPEI Nov 13 The Taiwan stock exchange said on Tuesday it is looking into unusual moves in the shares of HTC Corp one day before the smartphone maker announced a settlement with Apple Inc.

HTC shares had jumped by their permitted daily limit on Friday, one day before a surprise announcement in the U.S. that the company had agreed with Apple to end a long-running patent dispute.

"We are looking into whether there has been abnormal trading of HTC stocks," said Michael Lin, a senior executive president of the stock exchange.

"If we think there are problems, we'll submit the case to regulators," Lin said.

An HTC spokeswoman said the company was looking into the matter but had no immediate comment.

At 0135 GMT, shares of HTC tumbled nearly 6 percent, against a 1.43 percent slide of the broader market.