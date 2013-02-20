UPDATE 1-HTC launches smartphone with revamped software to take on Samsung

* New BlinkFeed feature to differentiate from other Android
phones
* TV connectivity could bring deeper collaboration with
cable operators
* Threat from Samsung's upcoming Galaxy 4S remains -
analysts
By Paul Sandle and Clare Jim
LONDON/TAIPEI, Feb 20 Taiwan's HTC Corp
has unveiled the new smartphone that it hopes will set
it apart from the crowd of Google Android devices on
the market and help it make up ground lost to Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd and Apple Inc.
It has distinguished the phone, the HTC One, from rival
Android devices by using new software - the BlinkFeed feature -
to replace icons on the home screen with a personalised stream
of news articles, social networking updates, photos and video.
HTC is also billing it as the first smartphone with a
built-in remote control function, opening a window into a
potential new business model for phone vendors and cable TV
operators.
HTC is in discussions with cable operators in different
countries, and hopes to offer a more interactive package for
consumers by transforming the phone into a remote control for
TVs, set-top boxes and receivers, according to analysts who
attended a conference with HTC on Tuesday. The company declined
to comment on whether it was in talks.
"The new TV connectivity feature inspires new imagination
regarding how the smartphone and TV space may evolve," said CK
Lu, an analyst for Gartner based in Taipei. "It allows for deep
collaboration," he said.
Possibilities include co-developing apps and bundle-selling
by smartphone makers and cable operators, Lu said, which would
expand sales channels.
HTC was an early, and successful, maker of smartphones based
on Android, but it has been eclipsed by the increasing dominance
of Samsung, which Gartner said made more than 42 percent of
Android smartphones in the fourth quarter.
Android is widening its lead in smartphone operating
systems, with devices running the software capturing nearly 70
percent of the market last quarter, Gartner said last week.
Apple is in second place with 21 percent, while Blackberry
and Windows Phone, which Nokia is
pinning its hopes on, trailed with 3.5 percent and 3 percent,
respectively.
HTC, however, has failed to capitalise on Android's
dominance. Its share of mobile phone sales fell to 1.8 percent
of the market last year, down from 2.4 percent in 2011,
according to Gartner, and delivered disappointing first-quarter
sales guidance early this month after reporting a 91 percent
plunge in fourth-quarter net profit.
HTC launched its new device, which features a 4.7 inch
screen and quad-core processor, days before the mobile phone
industry's biggest gathering in Barcelona.
Analysts said that the new smartphone would help HTC to
differentiate its brand from the typical Android offering but
that competition from Samsung remained the biggest threat.
"HTC One is the best Android smartphone for the time being,
but consumers will wait till they see Galaxy 4S, which is
expected to launch in mid-March, to decide to buy or not," said
Birdy Lu, an analyst at Daiwa Capital in Taipei.
HTC said the device would be available in more than 80
countries from March.
Shares of HTC closed down 1.6 percent on Wednesday in
Taiwan, versus a 9 percent rise in the broader market