Verizon to sell HTC Rhyme phone for $199

NEW YORK, Sept 20 Verizon Wireless plans to
start selling the new HTC Corp (2498.TW) smartphone Rhyme on
Sept. 29 for $199, the companies said on Tuesday.
The device will come with three accessories, a docking
station, a tangle-free headset and a attachment called the
charm, which glows to alert the user to an incoming call.
Verizon Wireless will be the exclusive U.S. carrier to
offer the device, which will also be on sale in Target Corp's
(TGT.N) stores. HTC said the phone, which is based on Google
Inc's (GOOG.O) Android software, will be available globally.
HTC trails rivals such as iPhone maker Apple Inc (AAPL.O)
and BlackBerry maker Research in Motion Ltd RIM.TO but is
ahead of Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc (MMI.N). Verizon
Wireless is a venture of Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N) and
Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L).
