HTC virtual reality unit Vive will not match Oculus price cut -statement

SAN FRANCISCO, March 1 HTC Corp's virtual reality unit Vive said on Wednesday it would not cut the price of its system in response to a price cut announced earlier in the day by rival Facebook Inc's Oculus platform.

"We don't feel the need to cut the price of Vive, as we've had incredible success, and continue to see great momentum in market," Vive spokesman Patrick Seybold said in a statement. (Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Sandra Maler)
