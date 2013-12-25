版本:
BRIEF-Zhejiang Huahai Pharma gets nod from European Medicines Agency to start clinical tests for Avastin drug

Dec 25 Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says its Avastin drug, which it collaborates with U.S. firm Oncobiologics, receives greenlight from European Medicines agency to start clinical tests

