版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 14日 星期五 16:03 BJT

BRIEF-Tianshui Huatian Technology to acquire U.S. firm Flipchip and unit for up to $42 mln

Nov 14 Tianshui Huatian Technology Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire Flipchip International and its unit for up to $42 million

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1zoaEkB

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐