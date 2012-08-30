China's Huawei unveils 6 Android devices

BRIEF-Hyundai Motor America reports February sales of 53,020 units
* February sales of 53,020 units versus 53,009 units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN Aug 30 Huawei Technologies, China's top telecom equipment maker, on Thursday unveiled four new smartphone models and two tablets, all using Google's Android software.
"We have made our choice," Vice President Lars-Christian Weisswange told Reuters when asked about the software choice in the light of the latest legal challenges against the Android platform.
At a trade show in Berlin, Huawei also demonstrated Emotion software, its new user interface, which aims to offer a better user experience to consumers on top of the Android platform.
The high-end smartphone and tablet will use Huawei's own processors, while cheaper models use Qualcomm's.
* February sales of 53,020 units versus 53,009 units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 1 A federal appeals court has thrown out a jury verdict that had originally required Apple Inc to pay $533 million to Smartflash LLC, a technology developer and licenser that claimed Apple's iTunes software infringed its data storage patents.
* Says on Feb 21, Japan Fair Trade Commission informed Calgon Carbon Japan it is investigating CCJ over concerns of anti-competitive conduct