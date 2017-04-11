China's Huawei targets Amazon, Alibaba in public cloud service push

| HONG KONG, April 11
HONG KONG, April 11 Chinese telecoms equipment
and smartphone maker Huawei Technologies Co Ltd on
Tuesday said it aims to compete with Amazon.com Inc and
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd as a global provider of
public cloud services.
The Shenzhen-based firm, which last month reported its
slowest profit growth in five years, said it will expand in
cloud computing with a dedicated division that will recruit
2,000 more people this year.
"We used to focus on private cloud and did well," Zheng
Yelai, president of the new unit, said at an annual analyst
meeting. "Now the purpose is to strengthen our public cloud
offering."
Public cloud services involve shared data infrastructure,
rather than dedicated infrastructure built for single customers.
Consultancy Gartner expects the market for public cloud services
to reach $383 billion by 2020 from $247 billion in this year.
By expanding in cloud computing, hardware-focused Huawei
hopes to continue developing software-based revenue at a time of
slowing growth in smartphone sales and reduced spending on
telecommunication infrastructure.
In China, its biggest rival in public cloud services would
be Alibaba Cloud, while the latest market entrant is
conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group Co Ltd in partnership with
International Business Machines Corp.
Zheng declined to say when Huawei aims to beat Alibaba,
which is also a client of Huawei's IT infrastructure and
services.
Eric Xu, deputy chairman of Huawei's board and one of three
rotating chief executive officers, said Huawei's global network
of telecoms clients give the firm a unique advantage.
"I believe we can build upon our advantages accumulated over
the years," Xu said, referring to carrier partnerships in Europe
and a strong presence in developing countries.
"Compete and coexist with AWS and Microsoft, I believe that
is the trend we are going to see." Xu said, referring to Amazon
Web Services and Microsoft Corp's Azure.
Xu also said Huawei would not compete for market share by
offering services at extremely low prices.
Last month, Tencent Holdings Ltd won a cloud
computing contract with a bid of just 0.01 yuan. Rivals
complained of unfair competition, local media reported, but
Tencent told Reuters that the case was a one-off.
"Our strategic focus will be on our telecom partners' cloud
transformation," Xu said.
Huawei's comments come after the Ministry of Industrial and
Information Technology on Monday published a Cloud Computing
Development Three-Year Action Plan. The ministry forecast the
domestic cloud computing industry to grow to 430 billion yuan
($62.32 billion) by 2019, from 150 billion yuan in 2015, and
said "two to three leading global players" would emerge.
Huawei earlier said it expects its cloud computing revenue
to reach 10 billion yuan by 2020.
($1 = 6.8995 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Sijia Jiang; Editing by Christopher Cushing)