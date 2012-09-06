版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 7日 星期五

China's Huawei still negotiating conditions to join US hearing

Sept 6 China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd , the world's second-biggest telecommunications equipment maker, said it was still negotiating the conditions under which it would agree to take part in a U.S. congressional hearing into alleged security threats posed by Chinese telecommunications companies.

The House of Representatives Intelligence Committee announced earlier on Thursday that it would hold an open hearing on Sept. 13 as part of its investigation into "the national security threats posed by Chinese telecommunications companies working in the United States."

