RPT-UPDATE 1-Huawei CEO's message presages management transition

* Plan for rotating CEOs aims to ensure smooth transfer
* Secretive Ren reveals two cancer surgeries in letter
* Expansion plans put spotlight on corporate governance
By Charlie Zhu and Yuntao Huang
HONG KONG, Dec 28 Huawei Technologies Co Ltd
, a $30 billion Chinese telecoms gear maker, has
initiated a system this year to allow top executives to take
turns acting as chief executive, its founder and CEO Ren
Zhengfei said in a year-end message.
The rotating CEO system is apparently aimed at paving the
way for a smooth management handover from 67-year-old Ren,
although it is unclear when Ren intends to retire, analysts
said.
"Huawei is entering a post-Ren era," said Ji Yongqing,
author of a book titled, "Huawei's World".
"Huawei hopes to realise a smooth and steady power handover
from its founder and first-generation leaders to the second
generation," Ji told Reuters.
Huawei, built from scratch by media-shy Ren in 1987 into the
world's No.2 telecommunications equipment maker, has never made
public its management succession plan. The company is jointly
owned by its employees and is not listed.
"The rotating system is better than sole reliance on a
single person for the success of the company," Ren wrote in a
year-end message to its 130,000 employees that has also been
posted on major Chinese news websites.
The new structure requires a number of top Huawei
executives, including vice chairman Guo Ping and several
executive directors of its board, to act as chief executive for
six months at a time, according to the article by Ren and a
source close to Huawei.
Ren, who revealed in the message that he twice underwent
cancer surgery a few years ago, hopes the new system will help
strengthen corporate governance as Huawei seeks to grow
globally, analysts and the source said.
"The company is gearing up for further expansion. Under such
circumstances, corporate governance has become extremely
important," said the source, who asked not to be identified
because he was not authorised to speak to the media. "That's why
Mr. Ren adopted such a management system."
Ren remains the ultimate leader of Huawei, although he is no
longer in charge of its day-to-day operations on issues such as
marketing, research and development, and technology, the source
said.
"Actually Mr Ren has been away from specific business
management for quite a few years. He will only get involved when
there is big decision to be made," he said.
A Huawei spokesman was not immediately available
for comment.
COLLECTIVE LEADERSHIP
Huawei, based in the southern boomtown of Shenzhen, competes
with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Apple Inc
in consumer electronics and with Ericsson
and Cisco Systems Inc in telecommunications network
gear.
Huawei's sales grew 11 percent to 98.3 billion yuan ($15
billion) in the first half, with the company on track to hit its
full-year sales target of 199 billion yuan.
Huawei has been seeking to expand in the U.S. telecom
sector, but has run into political opposition over national
security concerns.
Ren's background with the Chinese military has often been
cited as hindering the company's progress in North America,
although Huawei has repeatedly denied it has links with the
armed forces.
The rotating CEO system replaced the "Executive Management
Team" that Huawei initiated in 2004, under which eight company
executives took turns to take on duties such as drafting
documents and other day-to-day operations, Ren said.
The new system provides much more authority to the acting
chief executives, making them the company's virtual CEO during
their tenures, according to Ren and the source.
"The acting CEOs pay more attention to the company's
strategy ... and delegate more day-to-day decision-making
authority to the company's various business groups in different
regions," Ren said.
In a message titled "A River of Spring Water Flowing
Eastwards" -- a line from a famous ancient Chinese poem -- Ren
attributed Huawei's success largely to the "solidarity" of its
management and teamwork.
Ren said he chose to adopt a relatively low public profile
not because he thinks highly of himself but because he thinks
the company's success is based on collective leadership.
He expressed concern about the global economic outlook and
its potential impact on the company.
"The economy is becoming more and more beyond control. If
the financial crisis deteriorates further ... can we remain
intact? Are we capable of saving ourselves?" Ren wrote.