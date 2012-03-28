Huawei's 2011 revenue growth slows

BEIJING, March 28 Huawei Technologies Co Ltd
, the world's No. 2 telecom equipment provider, posted
an 11.7 percent increase in sales in 2011, a senior executive
said on Wednesday, with the growth slowing from previous years
as carriers crimp on spending.
Huawei, which ranks behind Sweden's Ericsson and
is ahead other vendors such as crosstown rival ZTE Corp
, had sales of 203.9 billion yuan ($32.4
million) in 2011, Hu Zhonghua, a senior strategy and marketing
executive, said at a technology event.
The figure was similar to the one that another Huawei
executive announced in Barcelona in February.
Huawei is due to announce its final, audited results later
this week.
No other details were immediately available.
Huawei has been capturing market share in the telecom
equipment sector, but as sector spending slowed due to weak U.S.
and Europe economies, it is diversifying into the enterprise
market, which is now dominated by Cisco Systems.
Huawei's handsets business has also been gaining traction
and it is now the world's sixth largest handphone vendor.
However, its telecom equipment business has hit roadblocks
in certain markets, most recently in Australia, where the
government has barred it from taking part in the country's $38
billion National Broadband Network due to cyber security
concerns.
China's foreign ministry urged the Australian government not
to discriminate Chinese companies.
"We hope the relevant authorities of Australia will provide
a market environment for Chinese companies that is fair and free
from discrimination, instead of wearing coloured lenses and
obstructing Chinese companies' normal operation in Australia in
the name of so-called security," Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong
Lei told a regular briefing.