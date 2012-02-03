Top gear: China's Huawei outmuscles Swedish rival

| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Feb 3 When Huawei Technologies
posts its annual results in April, they will likely show the
unlisted Chinese firm has overtaken Sweden's Ericsson
as the world's top-selling telecoms equipment maker.
As with solar panel maker Suntech Power, another
Chinese manufacturer that is a world beater yet little known
beyond the Great Wall, it's been a rapid rise to the summit.
And, as the pace of global spending on telecoms equipment
slows -- on the switches, hubs and base stations that connect
networks -- Huawei has been building serious growth in new areas
such as smartphones and its MediaPad tablet PC.
Globally, Huawei already ranks sixth in mobile
phone sales.
Privately-owned Huawei was founded in the southern boomtown
of Shenzhen by CEO Ren Zhengfei just 25 years ago, after he left
the People's Liberation Army as part of a scaling down of the
world's largest military force.
Now 68, Ren, who was named the fifth most powerful Asian
executive by Fortune in 2011, was involved in military
technology development for the PLA before setting up Huawei with
just 20,000 yuan ($3,200).
Annual sales are forecast at around 200 billion yuan ($31.7
billion), around two-thirds of which, some $21 billion, are from
telecoms gear, putting it ahead of Ericsson's 2011 network sales
of $19.8 billion. Ericsson, which has a market value of more
than $31 billion, has led the mobile telecom equipment market
for at least the past decade.
GEAR GROWTH SLOWS
Global spending on telecoms equipment is forecast to grow
6.9 percent this year to $444 billion, slower than last year's
7.7 percent growth, dented by Europe's debt crisis and the
generally weak economy that has checked spending in the IT
sector, according to IT research firm Gartner.
Ovum, a UK research firm, sees a similar trend, with growth
in telecom operators' spending slowing to 5.5 percent in 2012
from 12.2 percent last year.
About two thirds of Huawei's revenues come from selling
telecoms gear -- where it also competes against Nokia Siemens
Networks GmbH, Alcatel Lucent and ZTE
, another Chinese firm.
As well as consumer gadgets, Huawei has pushed aggressively
into selling routers and switches to corporations in the
so-called enterprise sector, a growing $35 billion market
dominated by Cisco Systems and Hewlett-Packard.
"There's a lot of price pressure now (from the Chinese
firms) and this is going be tough for Ericsson," said Bill
Rojas, an analyst at research firm IDC.
Some analysts, however, say Huawei needs to build strong
channel partners -- distributors and systems integrators -- over
the next 3-5 years if it's to compete in the enterprise sector.
"The market is wide open, this is anybody's game," said Matt
Walker, an analyst at Ovum, referring to the telecoms market. "I
know some observers will see a conservative growth outlook,
think it means a tight price climate, and conclude that this
favours Chinese vendors. I don't see this."
"Huawei and ZTE are positioned well in both these markets,
but so are others," he said. "Services may be a big part of it."
Ren's background with the Chinese military has often been
cited as hindering Huawei's progress in telecoms technology in
North America, though the company has repeatedly denied having
links with the armed forces.
Last year, Huawei backed away from buying U.S. server
technology company 3Leaf's assets, bowing to pressure from a
U.S. government panel, and in 2008, it gave up on a bid for U.S.
networking equipment company 3Com. In 2010, some Republican
lawmakers raised national security concerns about Huawei's bid
to supply mobile telecoms equipment to Sprint Nextel Corp.
GEAR TO GADGETS
The real future growth driver for Huawei, and ZTE, also
based in Shenzhen, is likely to be in red-hot consumer gadget
markets, helping take up some of the slack in telecoms.
Huawei's consumer devices -- dongles, mobile phones and
tablets -- now bring in almost a fifth of its revenues and these
sales are powering ahead at 40 percent, the company said last
month, twice the growth seen in 2010.
Huawei had sales of $6.8 billion in its consumer business
last year, and is moving up the value chain by selling more of
its feature-filled IDEOS and Vision smartphones.
A key advantage here is price.
Huawei's new Ascend smartphone sells at around $400, much
cheaper than the most basic Apple iPhone 4S, which
costs around $650 in Hong Kong stores. The phones are
increasingly available at stores in glitzy Chinese malls and
have featured at a Milan fashion show.
"Chinese users prefer mid-range smartphones as they are more
affordable than the expensive high-end ones, and have a much
better user experience than low-end phones," microblogger Hu
Yang wrote on Sina Weibo.
"Let's hope Huawei introduces more such mid-range
smartphones in the future, (though) I hope Huawei improves its
software capabilities in smartphones as mine still has some bugs
that aren't resolved."
As sales grow rapidly, Huawei hopes margins won't be
compromised.
Its overall gross profit margin rose to 41.9 percent in
2010, from 39.6 percent, while, at Ericsson, gross profit margin
declined to 35.1 percent last year from 38.2 percent in 2010.
"We are trying to have a strategy that doesn't revolve
around price," said a Huawei executive, who declined to be
identified as he was not authorised to speak to the media.
"Over the last 2-3 years, we have been focusing more on
value, like customisation, support and systems integration."
Other new growth areas Huawei is looking at include fourth
generation (4G) Long Term Evolution (LTE), an upgrade from 3G
technology that promises faster data downloads.
"Huawei is very competitive in LTE products. They're going
to take away more market share," said IDC's Rojas.
Huawei has clinched more than three dozen fourth generation
LTE contracts globally with major operators such as Japan's
Softbank Corp, and sees sales of LTE equipment doubling
next year, a senior executive said in November.
The Chinese firm, which employs more than 110,000 staff
worldwide, has been offering solutions to operators that will
help ease network migration with its singleRAN (radio access
network) technology.
As part of a branding and image drive, Huawei also bid,
unsuccessfully, to set up a phone network in London's
Underground during this year's Olympic Games.
Huawei's Asian base, particularly in its home market, may
also prove beneficial, both for its telecoms gear business and
device sales.
"The good thing is that Asia still needs to catch up with
network deployment. The demand is there," said another Huawei
executive, who also asked not to be named.
"It may not be the same growth rate as before, but it's
still quite significant compared to other parts of the world."