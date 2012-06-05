Huawei says it isn't servicing banned U.S. tech for Iranians

June 5 Huawei Technologies Co said Tuesday its managed-services contract with MTN Irancell, an Iranian mobile-phone operator, does not involve banned U.S. computer equipment.

Reuters reported Monday that MTN Irancell's requirements for the contract included managing product-support agreements for third-party equipment. "This should include embargo items," the contract requirements stated.

Ross Gan, a spokesman for Huawei, which won the contract, said Tuesday its final agreement with MTN Irancell does not contain that section. "Not all of RFT (request for tender) terms and conditions will become contract terms and conditions," he said. Huawei had declined to comment for the article before publication.

According to a person familiar with the matter, MTN Irancell obtained embargoed Sun Microsystems Inc equipment via an Iranian company called Fakour Co. Fakour's website lists both MTN Irancell and Huawei as customers of its "Fakour Sun Microsystems services department."

Mr. Gan said Tuesday that "Huawei has never cooperated with Fakour" and that the Fakour website is "incorrect."