Huawei shipped 108 mln smartphones globally in 2015, up 44 pct yr-on-yr

HONG KONG Jan 6 Huawei Technologies Co Ltd , the world's top three smartphone vendor, said on Wednesday its smartphone shipments rose 44 percent annually to 108 million in 2015, thanks to strong sales in China and Western Europe.

The Shenzhen-based company also said revenue for its consumer business group, which sells products such as smartphones and tablets, jumped 70 percent year-on-year to $20 billion in 2015.

The company, which competes with global leaders such as Samsung Electronics Co and Apple Inc, said last week it expects to post a 35 percent jump in sales revenue for 2015, thanks to a strong performance across its business platforms. (Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)