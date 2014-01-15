版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 15日 星期三 10:00 BJT

China's Huawei says 2013 unaudited revenue likely rose 8 pct, below 10 pct goal

BEIJING Jan 15 China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, the world's second-largest telecommunication equipment maker, on Wednesday said revenue likely rose last year by around 8 percent, less than its target of 10 percent.

Huawei, which ranks behind Sweden's Ericsson in telecom equipment sales, said unaudited global revenue likely reached 238 billion yuan to 240 billion yuan ($39.73 billion) in 2013.

Unaudited operating profit for 2013 was likely in the range of 28.6 billion yuan to 29.4 billion yuan, the company said. That compared with an audited 2012 operating profit of 19.96 billion yuan - an increase of 43.3 percent.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐