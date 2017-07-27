China Huawei's H1 revenue rises 15 pct, slowest in four years

HONG KONG, July 27 (Reuters) - China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, one of the world's largest telecom equipment makers, posted on Thursday a 15 percent rise in first-half revenue, the slowest growth for the period in four years.

Revenue grew to 283.1 billion yuan ($42.03 billion) in the first six months of 2017 from 245.5 billion yuan a year ago, Huawei, which vies with Sweden's Ericsson for the top spot globally, said in a statement.

The company's operating margin fell to 11 percent from 12 percent a year ago.

Huawei does not release half-year profits. ($1 = 6.7350 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Sijia Jiang; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)