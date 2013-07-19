Former CIA boss says aware of evidence Huawei spying for China

SYDNEY, July 19 The former head of the U.S.
Central Intelligence Agency said he is aware of hard evidence
that Huawei Technologies Co Ltd has spied for the
Chinese government, the Australian Financial Review newspaper
reported on Friday.
Michael Hayden, also the former head of the U.S. National
Security Agency (NSA), said in an interview with the paper that
Huawei had "shared with the Chinese state intimate and extensive
knowledge of the foreign telecommunications systems it is
involved with".
"I think that goes without saying," he was quoted as saying.
The newspaper reported Hayden said intelligence agencies
have hard evidence of spying activity by the world's No. 2
telecoms equipment maker. It did not detail that evidence.
Huawei, founded in 1987 by former People's Liberation Army
officer Ren Zhengfei, has repeatedly denied being linked to the
Chinese government or military or receiving financial support
from either.
Hayden is a director of Motorola Solutions, which provides
radios, smart tags, barcode scanners and safety products. Huawei
and Motorola Solutions Inc had previously been engaged
in intellectual property disputes for a number of years.
Huawei Global Cyber Security Officer John Suffolk described
the comments made by Hayden as "tired, unsubstantiated
defamatory remarks" and challenged him and other critics to
present any evidence publicly.
"Huawei meets the communication needs of more than a third
of the planet and our customers have the right to know what
these unsubstantiated concerns are," Suffolk said in a statement
emailed to Reuters. "It's time to put up or shut up."
The report came a day after Britain announced it would
review security at a cyber centre in southern England run by
Huawei to ensure that the British telecommunications network is
protected.
In October 2012, the U.S. House of Representatives'
Intelligence Committee urged American firms to stop doing
business with Huawei and ZTE Corp. ,
warning that China could use equipment made by the companies to
spy on certain communications and threaten vital systems through
computerised links.
The Australian government has barred Huawei from involvement
in the building of its A$37.4 billion ($34.25 billion) National
Broadband Network.